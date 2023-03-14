Reported hate crime incidents increase in U.S.: FBI data

Xinhua) 13:09, March 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday in its updated data that 10,840 hate crime incidents and 12,411 related offenses were reported in 2021, up 11.6 percent.

Nearly two-thirds of the victims were targeted because of the offenders' race, ethnicity, or ancestry bias, the FBI data showed.

While 15.9 percent were targeted because of the offenders' sexual-orientation bias, 14.1 percent were targeted because of the offenders' religious bias.

And there were 310 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 411 victims, the data showed.

Of the 8,327 hate crime offenses classified as crimes against persons in the updated 2021 dataset, 43.2 percent were intimidation, 35.5 percent were simple assault, and 20.1 percent were aggravated assault.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)