In pics: Female workers at a construction site in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 09:27, March 08, 2023

Wu Li gives instructions to Xu Yindi for crane operation through a walkie-talkie. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

When she was 30 years old, Xu Yindi became a tower crane operator with the Shanghai Civil Engineering Co., Ltd of CREC.

"I felt fearful and anxious at first, but now I'm used to working at heights," said Xu, who is now 38.

In addition to conquering her fear of heights, Xu said she must carefully operate the big machine in order to lift the building materials safely. She also has to work closely with the signaler.

39-year-old Wu Li is the signaler at the same construction site as Xu, which is located in Hefei, capital city of east China's Anhui Province.

"I'm one year older than her and we are friends. We've been workmates for seven years and taken part in the construction of many buildings together," said Wu.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)