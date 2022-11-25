Endangered white cranes spotted in SE China’s Fujian

November 25, 2022

Five white cranes, a critically endangered bird species, were spotted at the Quanzhou Bay Estuary Wetland Nature Reserve in Quanzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province, on Nov. 22, 2022.

Photo shows five white cranes, a critically endangered bird species, at a nature reserve in Quanzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/CCTV News)

It is the first time that the migratory birds, which are also under first-class state protection in China, have arrived in Fujian this year.

Photo shows white cranes, a critically endangered bird species, at a nature reserve in Quanzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/CCTV News)

Rated as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, there are currently fewer than 4,000 white cranes.

The reserve is home to various ecosystems, providing a sound habitat for rare migratory birds like the white crane to overwinter.

