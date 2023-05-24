Home>>
Construction of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in progress
(Ecns.cn) 09:54, May 24, 2023
Photo shows the construction site at the Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, which connects the cities of Changzhou and Taixing, is 10.03 kilometers long in Jiangsu Province.
The complex is the world's first cross-river facility combining highway, intercity railway and ordinary roads.
