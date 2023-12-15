China's first concrete-face rock-fill dam under construction in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 16:56, December 15, 2023

Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the construction site of China's first concrete-face rock-fill dam, the Yangqu Dam Hydropower Plant in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengpei)

The total fill volume of the Yangqu Dam Hydropower Plant is 3.6 million cubic meters, reaching an elevation of 2,717.5 meters.

