China's first concrete-face rock-fill dam under construction in Qinghai
Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the construction site of China's first concrete-face rock-fill dam, the Yangqu Dam Hydropower Plant in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengpei)
The total fill volume of the Yangqu Dam Hydropower Plant is 3.6 million cubic meters, reaching an elevation of 2,717.5 meters.
