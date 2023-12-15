Hehuang shadow puppetry -- art at fingertips
An inheritor carves out a puppet at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
As a form of traditional theater, Chinese shadow puppetry involves manipulating colorful silhouette figures made from leather behind a translucent cloth screen with music and singing.
A woman views a puppet at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Puppets are displayed at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Inheritors view puppets at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
An inheritor works on puppets at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Puppets are displayed at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
An inheritor colors a puppet at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Inheritors perform a shadow puppet play at a shadow puppetry troupe in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
