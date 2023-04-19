Home>>
Telling stories with light and shadows: Chinese shadow puppetry
(People's Daily App) 15:38, April 19, 2023
Chinese shadow puppetry was inscribed onto the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2011. It is Chinese traditional drama performed by silhouette figures made from leather.
Accompanied by Chinese percussion instruments, players sing while manipulating the puppets. The shadows of the puppets are cast on a curtain using a light from behind.
