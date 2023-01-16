Henan man dedicated to passing on traditional Chinese shadow puppetry through innovation

Fang Dechun, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage item of shadow puppetry, giving a performance in a village in Xinyang city, central China’s Henan Province, December 15, 2022. (China News Service/Yang Jie)

A man in central China’s Henan Province has spent over 40 years committed to preserving and passing down the traditional Chinese art of shadow puppetry using many innovative techniques.

Chinese shadow puppetry, also known as shadow play, is a type of opera performance presented by silhouette figures made from leather with history that reaches back to antiquity. Performers use puppets to create the illusion of moving images on a translucent cloth screen that is illuminated from behind.

Shadow puppetry has been designated an intangible cultural heritage item, and Fang Dechun is an inheritor of the art form. In his late 50s, Fang is from Pingqiao district of Henan’s Xinyang city, a place with a long history of shadow play. Pingqiao was home to many shadow puppetry artists throughout the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Shadow puppetry is still performed at many different celebrations today, ranging from festivals to weddings.

Fang and his shadow puppet troupe often provide performances for ticket holders, but also frequently arrange charity performances in places such as nursing centers and primary schools to ensure that the elderly can enjoy shadow puppetry and to help young people to understand the art form. Keeping elderly fans of shadow puppetry engaged and influencing young fans are Fang’s first step in developing new ways of inheriting the traditional art form.

Recently Fang has also created new texts on contemporary themes for shadow puppetry while also inheriting over 30 traditional texts. He has adapted the popular TV series “Journey to the West” for the art form, gaining him many young fans.

Fang has also leveraged the internet to popularize shadow puppetry. He has uploaded some short videos themed on shadow puppetry on several social media platforms to showcase the charm of the intangible cultural heritage item.

Fang described becoming an apprentice of a senior shadow puppetry artist when he was 15. Two years later, he mastered the art of puppetry and established a shadow puppetry troupe with several shadow puppetry amateurs. So far, Fang has trained 12 apprentices.

“Shadow puppetry is really attractive [and] I wholeheartedly want to pass on the art form. I will teach what I know about shadow puppetry without reservation to anyone willing to learn,” said Fang.

