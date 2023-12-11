Admire the snowy landscape of Alake Lake in NW China's Qinghai

Alake Lake, nestled in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, has turned into a stunning winter wonderland, with emerald blue waters glistening against distant mountains blanketed in pristine snow.

Alake Lake is the largest freshwater lake of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai, boasting a vast expanse of 36.1 square kilometers and a total volume of 490 million cubic meters. Owing to its unique geographical location, this region encompasses diverse ecosystems, including rivers, lakes, marshes, and grasslands, and is home to a plethora of rare species of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Alake Lake, nestled in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, has turned into a stunning winter wonderland. (Photo/Wu Yongming)

Alake Lake is home to a plethora of rare species of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. (Photo/Xian Gong)

Alake Lake is home to a plethora of rare species of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. (Photo/Xian Gong)

