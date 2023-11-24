Desert park showcases 'Swan Lake' scene in Qinghai
Whooper swans, under China's second-class state protection, swim in a lake surrounded by a desert, transforming it to a "Swan Lake" scene in Ulan county, Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
