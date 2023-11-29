Sunrise scenery on Gangshika snow peak in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 15:49, November 29, 2023

Sunrise glow fulfills the sky on Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)

Gangshika snow peak with an altitude of over 5,000 meters is the Crystal Palace of the Queen Mother of the West in the myth. It has become a magnet for tourists all over the world.

Beautiful scenery of Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)

Sunrise glow fulfills the sky on Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)

The frozen Qicai waterfall at the foot of Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)