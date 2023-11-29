Sunrise scenery on Gangshika snow peak in Qinghai
Sunrise glow fulfills the sky on Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)
Gangshika snow peak with an altitude of over 5,000 meters is the Crystal Palace of the Queen Mother of the West in the myth. It has become a magnet for tourists all over the world.
Beautiful scenery of Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)
Sunrise glow fulfills the sky on Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)
The frozen Qicai waterfall at the foot of Gangshika snow peak, the highest in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, at Menyuan County in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Wenjie)
