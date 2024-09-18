Home>>
King of Malaysia to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:51, September 18, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will pay a state visit to China from Sept. 19 to 22, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Wednesday.
