Fresh Malaysian durians debut in China, set to spike in popularity

Xinhua) 15:39, September 03, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Guo Yu, a resident of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, has long satisfied his taste buds with frozen Musang King, Malaysia's signature variety of durian. But now he can finally savor the fruit fresh, right on his doorstep.

In late August, a shipment of 15 tonnes of fresh Malaysian durians landed at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, following quarantine approval for entry into the Chinese market in June.

The delivery was the first entry of fresh Malaysian durians into the Chinese market, buzzing with demand from eager consumers who are used to buying the thorny, pungent fruit from Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The durians were swiftly distributed via cold chain logistics from the airport in Zhengzhou to cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai. On JD.com, a leading e-commerce platform in China, the initial stock sold out within two hours.

"I love durian and bought one the next day to share with my family," said Guo, who purchased the fruit at a local store.

Grown across tropical Southeast Asia, the durian is known as the "king of fruits," and its avid consumers enjoy its creamy texture and intense aroma.

China's appetite for this thorny fruit has soared in recent years. The country imported around 1.43 million tonnes of fresh durians in 2023, a year-on-year increase of over 70 percent, with 929,000 tonnes sourced from Thailand and 493,000 tonnes from Vietnam.

Industry experts and business leaders are optimistic about the potential of the Chinese durian market.

Eric Chan Yee Hong, president of Malaysia's Durian Manufacturing Association, noted that Malaysia exported 25,000 tonnes of frozen whole durians and durian pulp to China in 2023.

"Now, with fresh durians entering the Chinese market, export volumes are expected to rise further," Chan said. "We have been seeking efficient and reliable logistics channels, and ultimately decided to air-freight top varieties to Zhengzhou first, offering consumers the best quality and flavor."

Henan Province, of which Zhengzhou is the capital city, has nearly 100 million residents and is situated in central China. It boasts a well-developed logistics network that integrates road, rail and air transport.

Currently, a direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Zhengzhou takes as little as five hours, and airport customs in the latter have established a green channel for cold chain goods, ensuring rapid inspection and expedited clearance procedures upon arrival.

"Chinese consumers can enjoy fresh Malaysian durians within 24 to 36 hours thanks to the efficient logistics network," said Sheng Weihua, marketing director at Zhengzhou Chen's Sun Fruit and Vegetable Trade Co., Ltd. "As supply increases and consumer demand grows, the durian market is poised for further expansion."

In the first seven months of this year, Henan imported fresh durians worth a total of 210 million yuan (about 29.53 million U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 214.3 percent, according to data from Zhengzhou Customs.

As the fresh durian trade continues to develop, the frequency of flights between Kuala Lumpur and Zhengzhou is expected to increase, and plans are in the works to gradually introduce seafood, flowers and other specialty products from Malaysia, Indonesia and neighboring countries to China.

Loh Wee Keng, chairman of the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, said the entry of fresh Malaysian durians into the Chinese market is a new beginning.

Leveraging Zhengzhou and Kuala Lumpur as dual hubs, the air route is set to expand to more countries, creating new opportunities for commercial cooperation under the frameworks of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

