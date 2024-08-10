China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo kicks off in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 15:31, August 10, 2024

An exhibitor introduces a purple clay teapot to visitors during the China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo 2024 kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, featuring Jiangsu cultural specialties, traditional Chinese medicine, gastronomy and international tourism, intellectual property, international education and business services.

The three-day expo at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center is held concurrently with a number of other events, including the digital trade matchmaking fair, Chinese ritual culture performance, and cultural performance with Jiangsu characteristics.

Among those present at the launch were Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong and Low Kian Chuan, president of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.

Liew noted that Jiangsu is a huge economic powerhouse with the province's economy bigger than Malaysia's national economy, offering unprecedented opportunities for trade and economic cooperation.

Low said that globalization is an irresistible trend. Malaysia and Jiangsu have great cooperation potential in the areas of digital economy, vocational education, and traditional Chinese medicine.

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2024 shows displayed Chinese cuisines during the China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo 2024 kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, featuring Jiangsu cultural specialties, traditional Chinese medicine, gastronomy and international tourism, intellectual property, international education and business services. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

An exhibitor shows a piece of Su Xiu (Suzhou embroidery) artwork to visitors during the China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2024. The China Jiangsu Service Trade Expo 2024 kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, featuring Jiangsu cultural specialties, traditional Chinese medicine, gastronomy and international tourism, intellectual property, international education and business services. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

