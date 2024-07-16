Palm oil sector eyes expanded presence in China: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 09:21, July 16, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's palm oil sector is eyeing an expanded presence in China, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Chan Foong Hin said on Monday.

Among the efforts being undertaken includes cooperation with China's e-commerce platforms to expand digital market access for palm oil products, Chan said in a statement.

"Palm oil is one of the most versatile and efficient vegetable oils, with diverse and easily processed characteristics, providing significant advantages and opportunities for research and development, product innovation," he said.

Chan also emphasized that Malaysian companies must focus on high value-added and high-quality productions to remain competitive in the global market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)