China's focus on high-quality development will benefit trading partners: Malaysian observer

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's push toward high-end manufacturing and new technologies especially in the green sector will have a positive spillover effect on its trading partners, a Malaysian think tank observer said Monday.

China's emphasis on fair and open international trade bodes well for the country while keeping the momentum for international cooperation strong, especially through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said Lee Heng Guie, executive director of the Socio-Economic Research Center of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, at a symposium on the just-concluded third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"The Chinese authorities remain committed to the basic state policy of opening to the outside world and continue to promote reform through opening-up," Lee said.

It will enhance China's capacity for opening-up while expanding cooperation with other countries and developing new institutions for a higher-standard open economy, he added.

At the symposium, Lin Shiguang, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, said the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is not only an important window for accurately understanding China, China's high-quality development and high-level opening-up to the outside world, but also makes the outside world feel the huge opportunities brought to the world by promoting Chinese modernization.

The symposium, organized by the Malaysia Friends of Silk Road Club and co-hosted by the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, brought together dozens of political analysts and think tank observers to discuss and analyze the key points and potential impacts of the third plenary session to foster understanding, cooperation and strong ties between Malaysia and China.

