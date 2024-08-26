First batch of Malaysian fresh durians enters Chinese market

Xinhua) 08:44, August 26, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 15 tonnes of fresh durians from Malaysia arrived in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province on Saturday evening, marking the first batch of Malaysian fresh durians to enter the Chinese market.

The durians will be distributed by the cold chain from the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport to cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Shenyang.

This batch of Malaysian fresh durians, including ten varieties such as Black Thorn and Musang King, was sourced from nine Malaysian export companies. The Zhengzhou airport customs have established a 'green channel' for cold chain goods -- ensuring quick inspection and expedited clearance upon arrival.

Currently, the air route for transporting durians between Zhengzhou and Kuala Lumpur is served by a B737-800 freighter, allowing for same-day round trips with flexible scheduling. The direct flight between the two cities takes as little as five hours.

