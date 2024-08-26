China's islamic culture exhibition to open in September in Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:19, August 26, 2024

Vice President of China Islamic Association Jin Rubin (L) shakes hand with Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association president Taufiq Yap Yun Hin after a joint press conference on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- To mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia, the Chinese Islamic Culture Exhibition 2024 will be held in September in Malaysia, the organizers of the exhibition said on Sunday.

Themed "Mutual Learning between Civilizations for Joint Prosperity," the event will be held on Sept. 10-12.

The event will feature picture exhibition, photography exhibition, Chinese and Arabic calligraphy work exhibition, painting and papercut art exhibition, as well as artistic performance to share cultural experiences while building people-to-people ties.

The picture exhibition will reveal the past and present of Islam in China, as well as history of friendly exchanges between Muslims in China and Malaysia, Vice President of China Islamic Association Jin Rubin said.

