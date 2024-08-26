Malaysia-China friendship run draws over 5,000 participants

Participants of the Malaysia-China 2024 friendship run pose for a photo with medals in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2024. Over 5,000 participants joined the Malaysia-China 2024 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia on Sunday, expanding an annual event that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Over 5,000 participants joined the Malaysia-China 2024 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia on Sunday, expanding an annual event that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties.

Organized by Malaysia-China Friendship Association Sabah, the 7-kilometer run drew different ethnic groups from Sabah, as well as some Chinese working in Sabah, said the association's Executive Vice President Steven Liaw.

Liaw said besides promoting a healthy lifestyle and unity among different groups, the run will further deepen the friendly relations between the peoples of Malaysia and China. "With everyone's joint efforts, the friendship between Malaysia and China will become even stronger, and future cooperation will be even more promising," he said.

China and Malaysia established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974.

