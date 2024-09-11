Chinese entrepreneurs continue to play crucial role in regional integration: Malaysian PM

Xinhua) 10:57, September 11, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese entrepreneurs continue to play a crucial role in regional integration by facilitating economic, cultural and people-to-people ties, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

Chinese entrepreneurs globally can assume a bigger role in safeguarding regional economic cooperation, ensuring security of crucial supply chains and promoting the global socio-economic development agenda, Anwar said in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Kuala Lumpur.

President of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia Low Kian Chuan said that legendary acumen and adaptability to innovate in a fast-paced and competitive environment have helped Chinese entrepreneurs thrive and face current and future global challenges.

The two-day event brought together over 4,000 corporate leaders, experts and researchers from all over the world to mull over prospects and challenges of global economic development, the organizer said.

The convention was founded in 1991.

