China remains top destination of Malaysia's durian exports: official

Xinhua) 08:32, September 06, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's durian exports have grown 256.3 percent between 2018 and 2022, with China being the top destination of the fruit export, a Malaysian official said on Thursday.

China imported 887 million ringgit (204.5 million U.S. dollars) worth of durians out of Malaysia's 1.14 billion ringgit in durian exports in 2022 alone, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority's International Market Promotion Division Director Mohamad Paisal Amri told a briefing at the 6th Malaysia-China B2B Business Matching Session.

He said that Malaysia has prioritized the promotion of the fruit to the Chinese market and was working to increase access for Malaysian exporters to both physical and digital market platforms to meet the huge demand with the goal of creating a lasting presence for Malaysian durians in the minds of Chinese consumers.

"Expanding the Malaysian Durian Market in China is a top priority. We are committed to increasing access for local exporters to both physical and digital market platforms. These platforms will serve as vital conduits, connecting our exporters directly with wholesalers and importers in China. By doing so, we are not only opening new avenues for trade but also ensuring that our durians reach the widest possible audience in China," he said.

Previously, Malaysia's Durian Manufacturing Association said that Malaysia exported 25,000 tons of frozen durians and durian pulp to China in 2023.

Malaysia started exporting fresh durians to China in August, 2024, following the successful export of frozen durians to China in 2019. (1 ringgit equals 0.23 U.S. dollars)

