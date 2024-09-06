Malaysia-China business matching event held

The 6th Malaysia-China B2B Business Matching Session is held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 5, 2024. China Construction Bank kicked off the 6th Malaysia-China B2B Business Matching Session here on Thursday, a key event ahead of the upcoming 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO). The two-day session will attract over 291 enterprises, including 116 Malaysian and 175 Chinese companies, participating in 403 business meetings. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China Construction Bank kicked off the 6th Malaysia-China B2B Business Matching Session here on Thursday, a key event ahead of the upcoming 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO).

The two-day session will attract over 291 enterprises, including 116 Malaysian and 175 Chinese companies, participating in 403 business meetings.

It will cover a wide range of sectors such as healthcare and wellness, lifestyle, food and beverages, agriculture produce and services.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said that the yearly Malaysia-China B2B Business Matching event highlighted shared development opportunities and mutual benefits for enterprises from both countries.

"I hope that the business communities of China and Malaysia will seize development opportunities and inject new momentum into China-Malaysia economic and trade cooperation and the development of bilateral relations," he added.

