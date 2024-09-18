Poetry reading held in Kathmandu to mark Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 08:49, September 18, 2024

A learner of the Chinese language from the China Cultural Center recites a Chinese poem in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A poetry reading was held in the Nepali captial on Tuesday on the occasion of the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

Learners of the Chinese language and local teachers from the China Cultural Center in Kathmandu recited in Chinese eight classical Chinese poems themed on the festival, while a 17-year-old student penned a poem on Nepal-China friendship to mark the occasion when families gather together, share mooncakes and view the full moon.

Dr. Sarbottam Shrestha, first vice president of the executive committee of the Arniko Society comprising scholars and experts who graduated from China, gave a brief introduction to Chinese literature and poetry in general and the poems recited in particular.

Bimala Tumkhewa and Momila Joshi, Nepali female poets who had poetry anthologies published, recited Nepali poems on the occasion.

A 17-year-old Nepali student recites a poem written by herself on Nepal-China friendship in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

