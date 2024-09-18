Chinese enjoy three-day holiday for Mid-Autumn Festival

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks for tourists in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

Actors perform Qinqiang opera for tourists in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

People read books at a library in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Staff members of a shopping center distribute mooncakes to tourists in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a street in the style of the Song Dynasty (960-1279) at Wuyi Mountain scenic area, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)

A folk artist performs for tourists in Tengzhou city, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Children ride in Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting Shanggantang Village in Jiangyong County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

Children visit an intangible cultural heritage market at Qinhuangdao Museum in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)

Tourists take boat tours on the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

People select books at a bookstore in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

People read books at a bookstore in Boxing County of Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Tourists walk on Duanqiao Bridge (Broken Bridge) in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

People read books at a bookstore in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Wang Hainan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Shenxianju scenery spot in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Tourists read lantern riddles in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

A folk artist performs carbon flower dance, creating sparks by burning charcoal, for tourists in Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunset scenery at a park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 17, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zhou Yong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform carbon flower dance, creating sparks by burning charcoal, for tourists in Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

People dressed in antique Chinese costumes attend a parade in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2024. Chinese enjoyed a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

