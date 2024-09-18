Feature: Lanterns, fire dragon light up Hong Kong's Mid-Autumn night

Xinhua) 08:41, September 18, 2024

A drone light show in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival is staged in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Rabbits, moon cakes, red lanterns, fire dragon...a drone show was staged above Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor on Tuesday evening, with 1,000 drones weaving multi-screen Mid-Autumn festival scenes to convey holiday blessings.

"Hong Kong has a rich festive atmosphere! It's very special to see traditional Chinese cultural elements appeared in the sky," said a tourist from Beijing surnamed Ji, who came to Hong Kong with her family for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A variety of celebrations have already started leading up to the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance began on Monday, drawing a large crowd to witness the time-honored custom in Hong Kong.

The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is a local intangible cultural heritage (ICH) item selected as one of the Remarkable Examples of Good Practice for Safeguarding the National ICH Items in 2019.

This year's event featured a 67-meter fire dragon made of incense sticks led by 300 performers and accompanied for the first time by a 20-meter LED version carried by around 100 children. They paraded through the streets of Tai Hang, a neighborhood in the vicinity of Hong Kong's Victoria Park.

Large-scale lantern carnivals were being held in Hong Kong. The one held in Victoria Park showcased lanterns on four major aspects of daily life: clothing, eating, living and traveling.

This year's lantern displays featured numerous highlights including Chinese traditional clothing, local cuisine, and giant pandas, attracting people to take photos in front of them.

The festive atmosphere in Hong Kong will continue as the National Day draws near. John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said over 400 activities will be held in Hong Kong in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Highlight activities included a flag-raising ceremony and National Day reception on the morning of Oct. 1, and a fireworks display that evening. The HKSAR government will also introduce a rich array of special offers covering areas including public transport, culture, arts and leisure to encourage public participation to share the joy of National Day.

People watch a dragon dance during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

People visit a lantern fair during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

