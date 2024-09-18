Chinese folk music concert celebrates moon festival, cultural ties in Canberra

Xinhua) 08:35, September 18, 2024

CANBERRA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A folk music concert performed by artists from southwest China's Guizhou Province was staged on Tuesday in Canberra, capital city of Australia, to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Sun Yong, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Australia, said at the opening ceremony that 13 musicians will perform 14 classical pieces, enhancing Australians' understanding of Chinese culture and fostering mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

The pieces included Spring Blossoms on the Moonlit River, and the Kam Grand Choir of Dong ethnic group, world intangible cultural heritage.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or the Moon Festival, is one of the most important traditional Chinese festivals, for family reunion and happiness with full moon.

