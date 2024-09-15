CPC delegation visits Laos on ties

Xinhua) 10:14, September 15, 2024

VIENTIANE, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Shitong, assistant minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a delegation on a visit to Laos from Friday to Saturday at the invitation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

During the visit, Zhao met with Bounthong Chitmany, a politburo member of the LPRP Central Committee, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee, and vice president of Laos.

The Chinese delegation also met with Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

The two sides exchanged views on the relations between the two parties and the two countries, as well as international and regional issues.

They agreed to follow the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, implement the new five-year action plan for building a China-Laos community with a shared future, intensify high-level exchanges, deepen experience sharing, expand practical cooperation, strengthen coordination and cooperation, and work together to maintain peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)