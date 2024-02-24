Laos to host meeting on Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam development triangle

VIENTIANE, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Laos will host the 13th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area, which will take place in Laos' southern Attapeu province from Feb. 26 to March 1.

The conference is one of the mechanisms of the development triangle cooperation framework among Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam to promote peace and comprehensive socio-economic development in the border provinces of the three countries, Lao News Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting will review the implementation of a joint statement of the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Summit in 2020, and a master plan on socio-economic development in the development triangle until 2020.

The meeting will also discuss an action plan on economic linkages and tourism development plan among the three countries, as well as directions of cooperation to promote and attract more trade, investment and tourism to the triangle area, according to the report.

