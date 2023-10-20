Languages

Archive

Friday, October 20, 2023

Home>>

Xi meets Lao president

(Xinhua) 14:22, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Beijing.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories