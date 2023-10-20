Senior CPC official meets Mozambican PM

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi met with Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane in Beijing on Thursday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Mozambique to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continue to firmly support each other in pursuing an independent development path.

Cai said China is also willing to work with Mozambique to strengthen friendly exchanges between the two parties and two countries, and deepen cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road.

Maleiane said Mozambique cherishes its traditional friendship with China and is firmly committed to the one-China policy. He added that Mozambique looks forward to further participating in the Belt and Road cooperation and achieving greater development.

