Full text: Joint Press Communiqué between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand on Thursday issued a joint press communiqué.

Joint Press Communiqué between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand

19 October 2023, Beijing

1. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, attended the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China and paid an official visit to China upon the invitation of Premier Li Qiang from 16 to 19 October 2023. During the visit, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji held talks with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin respectively.

2. Both sides recalled President Xi Jinping's successful visit to Thailand in November 2022 and the Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Kingdom of Thailand on Working towards a China-Thailand Community with a Shared Future for Enhanced Stability, Prosperity and Sustainability issued on 19 November 2022, spoke highly of the historic significance of the visit, and agreed to implement the important consensus and outcomes of the visit, with a view to building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability.

3. Leaders of both countries reaffirmed the close China-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. Both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest and concern, and agreed to work closely together amid the complex and volatile international and regional situation, stay committed to the development of China-Thailand relations from a long-term perspective and strategic height, constantly enrich the understanding that "China and Thailand are as close as one family", and realise the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability, as the two countries embrace the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2025.

4. The Chinese side congratulated Thailand for its successful election and forming of the Government earlier this year, and expressed its support for Thailand in maintaining stability, promoting development, and improving people's livelihood. The Thai side highly applauded China's great development achievements in the past decade, and expressed confidence that China will build itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects, realise the Second Centenary Goal and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

5. Both sides will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. The Chinese side respects the national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand. The Thai side firmly upholds the One-China Policy, and recognises the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China and Taiwan as an inalienable part of China. The Thai side also supports China's "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

6. Both sides agreed to continue to maintain close contacts and exchanges between their leaders and exchange views in a timely manner on major issues in bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest to enhance strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust and steer the course of China-Thailand relationship. Both sides agreed to concretely implement the Joint Action Plan On China-Thailand Strategic Cooperation Between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand (2022-2026), to promote, in a coordinated manner, the friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between their government departments and local authorities and deepen exchange and mutual learning of each other's experience and best practices in such areas as governance.

7. Both sides highly commended the joint cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The 10th anniversary of the BRI is an appropriate opportunity to align the BRI with Thailand's new development strategies and to implement the Cooperation Plan between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand on Jointly Promoting the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, in order to achieve high-quality and sustainable common development. Both sides agreed to make solid efforts to advance the China-Laos-Thailand Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook, accelerate the construction of the China-Thailand high-speed railway and connect the China-Laos railway with Thailand's railway system at an early date, so as to optimize the logistics chains, industrial chains and supply chains, and create conditions for integrated development of the sub-region.

8. Both sides agreed to underline the role of the China-Thailand Joint Committee on Trade, Investment, and Economic Cooperation at the Deputy Prime Minister level, expand practical cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, forestry, fishery, infrastructure, information and telecommunications and other areas, and continue to promote bilateral trade cooperation on agricultural products and enhance the competitiveness of Thai products in China through various channels, including e-commerce cooperation, trade and investment promotion platforms and expositions and events hosted by both sides. The Thai side welcomes more Chinese investment in Thailand and both sides will strengthen cooperation on emerging industries, including electric vehicles, clean energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and aerospace science and technology. Both sides support concluding the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Negotiation by the end of 2024. Both sides support the full and effective implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The Thai side also supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China in joining the RCEP.

9. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture, education, health, tourism, sports, youth, think tanks, media and sister cities. Both sides will encourage further exchange of tourists and underscore the importance of quality services and tourist safety. Both sides agreed to resume their discussion on the bilateral agreement on visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports. Both sides agreed to enhance the exchanges between their cultural and tourism authorities, while encouraging tourism enterprises of both countries to jointly develop tourism products, tap into human resources and support each other's expansion of tourism markets as well as institutional building. Both sides agreed to support their air transport enterprises to increase China-Thailand flights in accordance with market demands to facilitate bilateral economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

10. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in defense and law enforcement, promote cooperation in the fields of joint exercises, personnel training, equipment and technology, legal affairs and criminal justice system, as well as jointly prevent and strengthen cooperation on combating transnational crimes, in particular drug trafficking, human trafficking, online gambling, online, digital and telecommunication scams, money laundering, and terrorism.

11. Both sides called for the promotion of multilateralism and international cooperation. The Thai side applauds China's important role in promoting global peace and development and stands ready to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative (GDI) cooperation towards the early implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Both sides will explore possible cooperation under the frameworks of the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) to address the impacts of traditional and non-traditional security challenges as well as further promote peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom.

12. Both sides reiterated the commitment to open and inclusive regionalism with a view to building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, and amicable home in the region, deepening the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and promoting the synergy and complementarity between the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) to build an even closer community with a shared future of peace and prosperity among Lancang-Mekong countries. The Thai side looks forward to assuming the LMC's co-chairmanship in the next term and working closely with China to deepen sub-regional integration and promote mutually beneficial cooperation under the LMC.

13. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his deep appreciation to the Chinese side for inviting him to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay an official visit to China. Both sides recognized the significance of the visit in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability. On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his gratitude for the warm and friendly hospitality extended by the Chinese side, and invited Chinese leaders to visit Thailand at a mutually convenient time.

During the visit, the two sides signed cooperation documents on diplomacy, Belt and Road cooperation, digital economy, customs, film, culture, information and other areas.

