China activates emergency response to flooding as Typhoon Bebinca nears

Xinhua) 10:10, September 15, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Saturday issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Shanghai, and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Strong rain caused by the approaching Typhoon Bebinca will hit China's southeastern regions, and the water levels of some medium and minor rivers in the regions are projected to exceed warning thresholds, the ministry said.

The ministry highlighted the prevention of floods in small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents in the affected areas to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

From Sunday night to Monday morning, Typhoon Bebinca will make landfall along the coast from Taizhou in Zhejiang to Qidong in Jiangsu, bringing heavy rain, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)