China activates level-IV emergency response to flooding in 13 provincial-level regions

Xinhua) 09:41, August 26, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources activated a level-IV emergency response to flooding in 13 provincial-level regions in China on Friday.

The regions are: Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi and Gansu, according to the ministry.

From Friday to Sunday, heavy rain will sharply increase water levels in rivers including parts of the Yangtze River and Huaihe River, the ministry said, adding that some small and medium-sized rivers in affected areas may see floods exceeding warning levels.

The ministry urged relevant water conservancy departments to closely monitor rain situations and strengthen early warning, with focus on ensuring the safety of reservoirs and the prevention of mountain torrents and floods in small and medium-sized rivers.

