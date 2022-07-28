Home>>
China activates level-IV emergency response for flooding over rains
(Xinhua) 09:14, July 28, 2022
BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response on Wednesday for flood control as severe rains are forecast to lash some areas of the country.
Heavy downpours are expected to hit some parts of southwest, northwest, east, north, and northeast China in the next three days, according to the country's meteorological department.
The administration urged local governments to make preparations for flood prevention work.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.
