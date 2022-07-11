China activates Level IV emergency response for floods

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has initiated a Level IV emergency response for flood control in some northern regions of the country, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.

The emergency response was launched for six provincial-level regions, including Hebei, Gansu, Inner Mongolia and Shandong, as downpours are expected in these areas from Monday to Wednesday.

China's national observatory issued a blue alert for rainstorms on Sunday, forecasting that Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi and other regions may experience up to 120 millimeters of rainfall.

The headquarters urged local authorities to strengthen monitoring and forecasts, and stay alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

