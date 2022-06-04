Home>>
China activates level-IV emergency response to flooding
(Xinhua) 12:03, June 04, 2022
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Friday activated a level-IV emergency response to flood risks in the country's central and southwestern regions.
Multiple rivers in provincial-level regions such as Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Guizhou are expected to see water levels rise sharply, according to the ministry.
It urged local departments in these areas to take precautionary measures.
China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.
