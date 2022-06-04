Restarting China-Australia relations requires concrete actions: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:11, June 04, 2022

PORT MORESBY, June 3 (Xinhua) -- There is no "autopilot mode" for improving China-Australia relations, and restarting bilateral ties requires concrete actions, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting the press during his visit to Papua New Guinea.

Wang stressed that improving China-Australia ties is a common aspiration of people of both countries and conforms to the trend of the times.

Noting that bilateral ties have run into difficulties in recent years, Wang said the crux of the problem lies in the fact that some political forces in Australia insist on treating China as an adversary rather than a partner, and portraying China's development as a threat rather than an opportunity.

Such moves have led to a significant reversal of Australia's positive and pragmatic China policy pursued for many years, he added.

Wang said the solution is to view China and China-Australia relations rationally and positively, respect each other, seek common ground while shelving differences, and create necessary conditions for bringing bilateral relations back on the right track.

