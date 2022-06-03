Chinese envoy slams U.S., Britain for unfounded accusations against China

Xinhua) 16:01, June 03, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday slammed the United States and Britain for unfounded accusations they leveled against China at the UN Security Council.

"I wish to point out that the representatives of the United States and Britain in their statements made unfounded accusations against China, which China firmly rejects," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council open debate on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law.

"As the saying goes, to hide a lie, 1,000 lies are needed," said Dai. "Allegations of 'genocide' or 'forced labor' in Xinjiang are lies of the century pure and simple."

The United States and Britain are afraid that their "cooked-up lies" about Xinjiang "are seen through" by the international community, so they come up with more lies to discredit China, hoping "to continue misleading the international community," Dai said.

"However, no amount of lies spread by the United States and Britain can deny the factual reality of Xinjiang that it enjoys stability and prosperity, and its people are living and working in peace and happiness," Dai stressed.

"What they are doing only exposes even further the nature of their tactic, that is to politicize and instrumentalize human rights, and exposes their political agenda of containing China by hyping up the Xinjiang issue," he said.

Dai noted that whoever has visited Xinjiang will not buy the lies peddled by the two countries.

"When it comes to countries like the United States and Britain, and the individuals concerned, who spread rumors, tell lies, confuse and mislead, and attempt to smear and discredit other countries, shouldn't accountability apply to them as well?" he asked.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)