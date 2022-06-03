China, Cook Islands pledge closer ties, deepened practical cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown via video in Papua New Guinea, June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

PORT MORESBY, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China and the Cook Islands on Thursday pledged efforts to deepen bilateral practical cooperation and promote closer relations.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the pledge during a meeting via video. Wang is here on a visit to Papua New Guinea, the seventh leg of his current tour to Pacific island countries starting from May 26.

China and the Cook Islands, which have respected and treated each other as equals, Wang said, have seen steady progress in bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic ties, with their trade value soaring by nearly 300 times.

China has worked actively in carrying out livelihood projects to help the Cook Islands, and conducted tripartite cooperation with New Zealand, which played an active role in boosting the Cook Islands' socio-economic development and local people's living standards, said the Chinese foreign minister.

The two countries have supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and seen their friendship further upgraded, Wang said, noting that China is willing to use the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further increase mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation so as to bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Wang noted that China is willing to discuss plans for next-step cooperation based on the development needs of the Cook Islands, and both sides can expand cooperation on tourism, infrastructure, sub-national programs and education to facilitate the country's economic recovery.

China is also willing to build on the experience of past success to explore more tripartite cooperation, Wang said.

Brown thanked China for its long-term and huge support for the development of the Cook Islands, and its selfless assistance to his country's fight against COVID-19 despite its own tough anti-pandemic tasks.

He spoke highly of the positive contributions made by Chinese enterprises and local governments to the infrastructure construction and improvement of people's livelihood in the Cook Islands.

The sound relationship and close cooperation between the Cook Islands and China stand as a strong illustration of China's vision of treating small countries sincerely and practicing mutually beneficial win-win cooperation, he said.

The Cook Islands cherishes its relations with China and firmly believes that its future is closely linked with China, Brown said, noting that the island country stands ready to work with China to push for greater development of bilateral relations in the next 25 years.

Brown said that his country supports strengthening tripartite cooperation, especially on large-scale projects.

He also noted that the Cook Islands attaches great importance to the mechanism of the China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the next steps for cooperation proposed by China, and is ready to work with partners of island countries to strengthen communication and coordination for better response to various challenges brought by the pandemic.

Wang said that all parties agreed the China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting has become a useful platform and effective mechanism for overall cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, and are willing to continue to push forward this process and jointly build up more consensus for regional development.

China has released its Position Paper on Mutual Respect and Common Development with Pacific Island Countries, and put forward proposals and measures for further cooperation, he noted.

China has engaged in exchanges with Pacific island countries for nearly half a century, with bilateral cooperation always focused on economic development and people's livelihood, the Chinese foreign minister said.

China will remain a good friend and partner of Pacific island countries to jointly address challenges, seek common development and build a community of a shared future between China and Pacific island countries, he added.

Wang stressed that any attempt to smear China-island countries cooperation with the outdated mindset of geopolitical rivalry will find no support among the friends of island countries and thus will go nowhere.

Believing that Pacific island countries have the wisdom and capability to overcome temporary difficulties and regain vitality, Wang expressed hope that Pacific island countries will strengthen solidarity and uphold open regionalism.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in Chinese language education and encourage young people of the Cook Islands to learn Chinese, so as to train more envoys of friendship.

Both sides also agreed to continue supporting each other in international affairs.

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi(R) meets with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown via video in Papua New Guinea, June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

