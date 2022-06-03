U.S. urged to take real responsibility for world peace, development

Xinhua) 08:32, June 03, 2022

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- It is high time that the United States reflected on itself and took real responsibilities for world peace and development, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks when commenting on the recent words of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Blinken claimed that they've sought to build an imperfect but liberal order. What does an 'imperfect' but 'liberal' order mean exactly? Does it mean the U.S. can do whatever it wants, while other countries must always follow its orders and fall into line with the U.S.?" Zhao said.

"Does it mean the U.S. can arbitrarily attack other sovereign countries militarily, while other countries can only watch and say nothing? Does it mean the U.S. can wantonly impose illegal, unilateral sanctions on other sovereign countries, while other countries must comply?" he asked.

"Or does it mean the U.S. can unscrupulously attack and slander other countries and deprive other countries of their sovereign rights, security and right to development, while the only thing other countries can do is to sit on their hands with their mouths shut?" Zhao added.

"This is not liberal; this is no order; this is hegemony, highhandedness and bullying; and this is an attempt of the U.S. and a small number of other countries to make rules that suit themselves," he said.

Zhao said what the people of the world want is equal and shared rights to security, development and prosperity for all.

"China has always been committed to upholding international order underpinned by the UN Charter and international law. We are a force for world peace, for global development and for the defense of international order," Zhao said.

He added that what China upholds is true multilateralism, and universally recognized international rules and order that have the support of the overwhelming majority of countries in the world, who have observed and benefited from these rules and order.

