Jen Psaki leaves role as White House press secretary

Xinhua) 14:11, May 14, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Jen Psaki left her role as the White House press secretary on Friday.

"I want to say thank you to the president and the first lady. They entrusted me in serving in this role for the last 15 months," Psaki said during her last briefing at the White House.

She also extended appreciation to the White House's press team, as well as to reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

The appearance was Psaki's 224th White House briefing over her tenure that began the day Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president in January 2021.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House press secretary, becoming both the first African American and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position.

As an assistant to the U.S. president, the White House press secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration's activities and agenda.

