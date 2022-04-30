A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress: poll
NEW YORK, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A third of all college students in the United States considered withdrawing from their studies in the past six months, United Press International (UPI) has reported, citing a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released on Wednesday.
Some 32 percent of bachelor's degree candidates reported considering withdrawing for at least a semester; 41 percent of associate degree students considered taking a break in the past six months, according to The State of Higher Education 2022 Report.
"Emotional stress caused by COVID-19, the cost of tuition and difficult coursework were the three most-reported reasons students considered taking a break," said UPI in its report of the poll.
Colleges are adding mental health counseling to existing academic help. Virtual classes, which became a quick necessity during the pandemic, make education accessible to those students who need a break, it said.
"Many schools are offering de-stressing activities to reduce anxiety before midterm and final exams," it added.
