12 injured, 3 detained in mall shooting in South Carolina

Twelve people were injured during a shopping mall shooting in the southeastern U.S. state of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, local authorities said.

Police said three people have been detained in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, adding that they do not believe this is a random incident.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook told reporters that among the injured, 10 people were hit by gunfire, while two others were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape.

