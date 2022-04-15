Report exposes rising anti-Asian racism in United States

Xinhua) 10:35, April 15, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Friday released a report, exposing growing anti-Asian racism in the United States.

The United States still takes pride in recognizing itself as a White Anglo-Saxon Protestant country, the report says, noting that Asian Americans, African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans are subject to discrimination and violations in various forms and cannot fully enjoy their human rights.

The report consists of three parts: Asian Americans facing rise in racist attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic; racism against Asian Americans not unique to the coronavirus pandemic; and reasons behind the rising anti-Asian sentiment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

