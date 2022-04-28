China launches learning app for middle, primary school students

April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a mobile app to provide middle and primary school students with more convenient ways to study online amid COVID-19 resurgence, according to the Ministry of Education.

The app is based on a website learning platform, utilizing the same resources as the website such as course teaching, after-school services, and family education, said the ministry.

It also includes more interactive elements, as students who encounter problems in learning can communicate with teachers through the app, the ministry added.

