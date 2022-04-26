Role of NATO after end of Cold War: Pawn for U.S. in seeking hegemony

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

After the Cold War, there was no reason for NATO to continue to exist. However, the military bloc, instead of disintegrating like the Warsaw Pact, became a tool of American power, seeking polarization and hegemony throughout the world.

From supporting continuous eastward expansion, to instigating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Washington has led NATO to engage in various actions, which not only added constant pressure on Russia, but also deepened the divide between Russia and Europe, leading to an increase in Europe’s reliance on the U.S..

While all of these actions were not obviously associated with each other, Washington had an aim in planning these events. Washington’s goal was to maintain U.S. hegemony throughout the world by creating “controllable chaos”. The U.S. has decades of experience in this respect, and similar practices applied by Washington in declaring wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, are easily noticeable.

NATO repeatedly served as a pawn for the U.S. in supporting America’s war in Afghanistan and airstrikes in Syria. These military operations, carried out by the U.S. under the guise of “peace,” “democracy” and “human rights,” caused massive civilian causalities and extensive property damage.

The Ukraine crisis once again proves that the U.S. hegemony is the fuse for global instability and the U.S. is the largest perpetrator of turmoil in the world.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)