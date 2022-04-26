U.S., NATO presence in Afghanistan leads to only destruction, massacre: Iranian president

Xinhua) 08:44, April 26, 2022

TEHRAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the presence of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan has led to nothing but destruction and massacre in the Asian country, according to the presidency's website.

Making the remarks in a meeting with the Latvian ambassador to Iran, Raisi said Iran is against any move that would lead the world toward unilateralism and war, such as "oppression and aggression against countries like Afghanistan and Palestine."

Iran has always supported the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, he added.

The Iranian president noted that the Ukraine crisis should not deprive Afghanistan, its people, the large population of Afghan refugees and their problems of sufficient international attention.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)