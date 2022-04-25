Over a dozen migrants injured after police chase in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 14:44, April 25, 2022

HOUSTON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Sixteen people, including 15 migrants and a truck driver, were injured following a high-speed police chase on Sunday in the U.S. state of Texas bordering Mexico, authorities said.

The truck driver lost control during the chase from Medina County into Bexar County, leaving the truck to roll over several times, according to Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown.

Fifteen migrants were found in the truck, at least two of them in critical condition and flown to a San Antonio hospital by helicopter, said an ABC News report. The others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The report said the driver, who had a gun in the truck, faces several charges.

Crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have peaked in recent weeks. It is widely expected that more migrants will arrive with the May 23 rescission of a public health policy called Title 42, which allows the rapid expelling of migrants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

