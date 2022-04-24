Thousands asked to evacuate as "half the state" faces wildfire threat in U.S. New Mexico
HOUSTON, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate as "half the state" of New Mexico faces the threat of growing wildfires, authorities said on Saturday.
More than 20 wildfires were burning in at least 16 of the state's 33 counties, fueled by gusty winds and drought conditions, the state's governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at an online news conference on Saturday.
"Half the state has a fire issue," said the governor. Since Friday, a state of emergency has been declared for five counties.
"This executive order makes funding and state resources available for communities battling ongoing wildfires," she said.
Earlier on Saturday, fire officials said that two large wildfires in northern New Mexico have merged and burnt a combined 42,341 acres.
"Our risk season is incredibly and dangerously early," the governor said. Local media reported that wildfire season in the region typically starts in May or June.
According to local media reports, nearly a dozen large and uncontained wildfires are burning from Arizona to the Texas Panhandle in the U.S. Southwest due to windy and drought conditions.
