China to launch Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship on June 5

Xinhua) 09:25, June 04, 2022

JIUQUAN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship will be launched at around 10:44 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)