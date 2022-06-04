Home>>
China to launch Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship on June 5
(Xinhua) 09:25, June 04, 2022
JIUQUAN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship will be launched at around 10:44 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
